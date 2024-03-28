The Hidden War on Women: Trafficking and Exploitation Surge in Syria

Athr Press's examination of available statistics reveals a worrying trend in the violations against Syrian women.

The toll of war on Syrian women has been unimaginably severe. Beyond the loss of family members and the denial of fundamental rights like education and employment, Syrian women have faced the direst consequences of the conflict, including death, sexual assault, and trafficking. With the country’s security in disarray and millions displaced internally and externally, the vulnerability of these women has only intensified.

Despite the alarming narratives and testimonies highlighting the egregious human rights abuses Syrian women endured during the conflict, comprehensive research documenting these violations, their impact, and geographic spread remains elusive. Official data, while crucial, scarcely reflects reality, primarily relying on recorded incidents. Many violations remain undocumented, hidden by the veil of societal secrecy enforced by traditional and social norms, or in regions beyond government control.

Athr Press’s examination of available statistics reveals a worrying trend in the violations against Syrian women. From 2010 to 2022, cases of trafficking in women aged 15 and above, alongside incidents of assault and sexual exploitation, surged by approximately 149.5%, with 826 instances reported in 2022 alone—a stark increase from the 331 cases in 2010. Notably, from 2019 to 2022, such cases rose by 15.84%.

Furthermore, instances of violence or murder against women aged 15 and over saw an alarming 892% increase between 2010 and 2022, climbing from 13 to 129 cases. Despite a reduction in active conflict since late 2019, the frequency of these violent acts against women continues to rise annually, fueled by various socio-economic factors.

It’s critical to acknowledge that the documented cases of violence don’t account for women who perished directly due to the conflict, for which comprehensive official data is lacking. Unofficial sources offer varying figures, underscoring the complexity of accurately assessing the war’s impact on women.

Drawing on the 2014 population survey, the Syrian Center for Policy Research provided estimates on war-related deaths, revealing that men constituted 82.2% of such fatalities. The study also highlighted a significant decrease in life expectancy; by 2019, it had dropped to 59.4 years for men and 66.9 years for women, indicating the profound effects of the conflict on Syrian society.

This report sheds light on the hidden battles Syrian women continue to face amidst and in the aftermath of war, emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive data to fully understand and address the scope of their suffering.