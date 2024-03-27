Imprisonment and Three Million Syrian Pound Fine for “Electronic Begging” Offenders

Professional begging will incur imprisonment ranging from two to three years.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor is in the process of drafting a new law concerning begging, aimed at defining legal penalties for beggars and those who aid them in engaging in this activity. Dalyne Fahd, the director of the Damascus branch of the Directorate of Social Affairs and Labor, informed al-Baath about the objectives and scope of the law. These include establishing penalties for begging, procedures for addressing, rehabilitating, and reintegrating the homeless into society, as well as organizing roles and responsibilities and developing measures related to begging and vagrancy. The law also aims to protect society from crimes associated with begging and vagrancy.

According to Fahd, individuals who use electronic means, such as information technology, to beg through the network will face imprisonment ranging from six months to a year, along with a fine ranging from one to three million Syrian pounds. Additionally, beggars who resort to intimidation, carry weapons or dangerous materials, feign injury or disability, disguise themselves, enter residences or tourist facilities, or possess forged documents or social status will be subject to imprisonment ranging from one to two years, coupled with a fine ranging from three to five million Syrian pounds.

Professional begging will incur imprisonment ranging from two to three years and a fine of three to five million Syrian pounds. Furthermore, individuals who facilitate begging operations may face imprisonment ranging from seven to ten years, with fines ranging from twenty to twenty-five million Syrian pounds. If the facilitator is a relative up to the fourth degree or holds legal or actual authority over the beggar, the fine is doubled. Additionally, failure to report begging offences or aiding the escape of arrested individuals for begging, whether for material or moral benefit, is punishable by imprisonment ranging from one to three months, along with a fine ranging from seven hundred and fifty thousand to one million Syrian pounds.

Regarding the care and rehabilitation of the homeless, Fahd emphasized the modernization of homeless care facilities. These upgrades will be decided by the Minister of Social Affairs and Labor based on proposals from competent governors, with details of each facility, including its name and location, specified. Internal regulations for these facilities will be issued by the Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, and necessary expenses will be allocated within the budget of the Directorate of Social Affairs and Labor in each governorate.

Homeless care facilities will provide temporary shelter and a range of services including social, psychological, health, and legal support. This includes rehabilitation, empowerment, and integration into society, with a focus on promoting dignity, personality development, citizenship principles, and social responsibility. Basic care, educational services, and vocational training will be provided based on individual needs, with periodic health monitoring conducted by medical staff. Social studies and confidential case management will also be conducted to ensure proper care and follow-up for each individual.

