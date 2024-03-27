Omicron Variant JN1 Detected in 70% of Current Cold Cases in Syria

Athr Press says this variant emerged in various countries worldwide some time ago.

Otolaryngologist and surgeon Dr. Nabough al-Awa has confirmed that 60 to 70% of the current cases of cold and influenza in Syria are attributed to infection with the Omicron variant JN1.

Dr. Awa elaborated to Athr Press that this variant emerged in various countries worldwide some time ago, with cases surfacing in Syria since the onset of 2024. Clinics and hospitals continue to handle cases of infection with varying degrees of severity, contingent upon the immunity status of the afflicted.

He explained, “The symptoms associated with this novel variant, stemming from the fifth mutation, Omicron, typically include elevated temperature, soreness in the throat, tonsils, and pharynx, progressing to laryngeal discomfort and hoarseness accompanied by a dry cough, which often exacerbates at night. Lung involvement is uncommon, except for immunocompromised individuals such as the elderly, and asthma patients, among others.” He further noted, “The incidence of COVID-19 infection transcends seasonal boundaries, as evidenced by its prevalence during both winter and summer seasons. However, infections during winter tend to manifest more severely due to weakened immunity owing to colder temperatures.”

Dr. Awa emphasized, “Recovery typically commences around 15 days post-infection, while the virus’s incubation period spans two to three days.” He added, “Cough resolution typically necessitates a recovery period of at least 20 days and may require the administration of highly effective medication under medical supervision.”

