Hyenas Raise Panic in Lattakia: Terrifying Sounds at Night

Several websites and social media platforms have been circulating alarming reports accompanied by images regarding the proliferation of predators in the orchards of the Murooj Demsarkho neighbourhood near the city of Lattakia. This has incited panic among residents.

Mukhtar Murooj Demsarkho, and Mohammed Qabalan, confirmed to Athr Press the presence of hyenas in the orchards, citing the nightly sounds emanating from various directions within the orchards as evidence of their abundance.

Qabalan revealed that numerous attempts have been made by locals to eradicate these animals, including the placement of toxic substances within the remains of poultry, scattered in various locations within the orchards. However, all efforts thus far have proven futile, with no sight of deceased predators.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Qabalan underscored ongoing collaborative efforts with residents to address the threat posed by these animals, particularly considering the proximity of numerous residential homes to the orchards.

Meanwhile, concerned parents in the Murooj Demsarkho neighbourhood have appealed to relevant authorities in the governorate for assistance in eliminating the predators, which pose a danger to their lives and the safety of their children. They lamented their inability to venture out at night due to the fear instilled by the sounds of these animals.

