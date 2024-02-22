Because of Mounting Pressures, Mental and Heart Diseases Increase Among Young People in Syria

Anxiety disorders and depression, in particular, have seen a marked uptick, with patients attributing their distress to a pervasive sense of hopelessness, Syria TV says

Psychiatrist Dina al-Qabbani has highlighted the pressing concerns faced by Syrian youth today, ranging from securing basic necessities to grappling with the daunting task of ensuring the delivery of essential services like gas cylinders. This struggle to meet life’s fundamental needs, coupled with meager salaries and incomes, is taking a toll on their mental well-being, leading to a significant surge in cases of disorders and depression.

Qabbani, speaking to Al-Watan newspaper, which is closely aligned with the Syrian regime, emphasized how the ongoing economic crisis has precipitated a notable increase in mental health issues among both men and women. Anxiety disorders and depression, in particular, have seen a marked uptick, with patients attributing their distress to soaring prices and a pervasive sense of hopelessness regarding their ability to provide for their families and secure a future for their children.

She noted that psychiatric clinics are inundated with patients grappling with the harsh economic realities, their inability to support their families, feed their children, or make plans for the future weighing heavily on their minds. The constant preoccupation with meeting basic needs and maintaining a decent standard of living amidst skyrocketing costs has exacerbated their psychological distress.

Similarly, Dr. Neemat al-Dahouk, a doctor and psychotherapist, corroborated these observations, citing medical reports indicating a rise in cardiovascular and cerebrovascular incidents among individuals under thirty and fifty, respectively. Additionally, there has been a surge in anxiety, social phobia, and obsessive-compulsive disorder cases, with even children exhibiting psychological and behavioral issues previously uncommon in Syrian society, such as autism.

Dahouk emphasized the urgent need for substantial economic support for Syrian families, advocating for salary increases and easier access to housing loans. A large segment of the Syrian population currently resides in substandard, precarious rental accommodations that are detrimental to fostering stability and nurturing a psychologically healthy generation.

