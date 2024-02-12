Empowering the Future: Asma al-Assad Champions Science and Creative Education Amid Challenges

Asma al-Assad underscored the importance of merging scientific knowledge with a sense of identity and belonging, the pro-government al-Watan says.

First Lady, Asma al-Assad, recently emphasized the critical role of science and creative education in the face of adversity during a meeting with the heads of the specialized scientific committees at the Distinction and Creativity Agency. In her address, she highlighted the resilience of the Syrian people, particularly the youth, in their pursuit of educational excellence amidst challenging circumstances. The participation of thousands of young Syrian students in the Syrian Scientific Olympics was cited as a testament to this commitment.

Mrs. Assad pointed out the intrinsic value placed by Syrian families on education, viewing it as a pivotal tool for their children to confront and overcome challenges. She stressed the importance of fostering an environment that encourages free thought, analytical skills, and dialogue, aiming to cultivate a holistic system of creative education that not only enriches students academically but also prepares them for life’s complexities.

Furthermore, she underscored the importance of merging scientific knowledge with a sense of identity and belonging. This integration, according to Mrs. Assad, is essential for nurturing a generation that is both intellectually equipped and deeply connected to its cultural roots, ultimately contributing to the nation’s prosperity.

The meeting also served as a platform for the heads of the specialized scientific committees to share their insights and proposals on enhancing the scientific landscape in Syria. Their focus was on creating a competitive and innovative scientific environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries, fostering strategic, creative, and communal thinking.

The achievements of Syrian students on the international stage were celebrated as well, with more than 8,000 students participating in the 2023 Syrian Scientific Olympics. Their accomplishments, including winning over twenty international awards such as two silver medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad in Switzerland and a silver medal at the World Robotics Olympiad in Panama, were highlighted as evidence of the potential and talent within the country, affirming the vital role of science and creativity in Syria’s future.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.