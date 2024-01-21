40 Cases of Kidnapping in HTS-Areas, Fate of Abductees is Unknown

Young men and women between the ages of 18 and 40 were victims, with their fates unknown and no communication with their families, according to Athr Press.

Recently, more than 40 cases of kidnapping have been reported in areas controlled by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) – formerly Jabhat al-Nusra. Young men and women between the ages of 18 and 40 were victims, with their fates unknown and no communication with their families.

According to local sources in Idleb countryside, families of the kidnapped used to receive ransom calls, but in all recent cases, the fate of the kidnapped remains unknown. A tragic incident involved the discovery of the body of a woman in her thirties near the Syrian-Turkish border. She had gone missing, and it was revealed that she had been surgically robbed of her organs, specifically her kidney and cornea.

A source from Idleb Surgical Hospital confirmed that the woman’s body was transferred to the hospital after being found near a main road west of the city. Medical examination indicated that her organs were stolen in a surgical manner. This is not an isolated case, as the body of a young man in his twenties was found last month in the town of Sarmin in Idleb countryside. Medical examination revealed the theft of several organs from his body in a similar manner.

Over the past year, five bodies have been discovered with stolen organs, suggesting a pattern. The source emphasized that those responsible for these operations are highly experienced and professional.

