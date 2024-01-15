Young Man, Two Children Suffocate due to Charcoal in Northern Idleb Camp

Three members of the Abdel Moneim al-Nouri al-Hamadi family, aged 18, 8, and 7, lost their lives on Monday in Mutawa camp, Zaman al-Wasl says.

Three members of the Abdel Moneim al-Nouri al-Hamadi family, aged 18, 8, and 7, lost their lives on Monday in Mutawa camp, part of the Atma camp community in the northern countryside of Idleb, near the Syrian-Turkish border. The cause of their death was asphyxiation resulting from the use of hazardous heating methods inside their tent.

Mousa Abdel Moneim al-Nouri al-Hamadi, the 18-year-old young man, along with Abdul Bari Abdel Moneim al-Nouri al-Hamadi, aged 8, and Issa Abdel Moneim al-Nouri al-Hamadi, aged 7, were displaced from the city of al-Latamna in the northern countryside of Hama.

According to local sources, the tragic incident occurred during their sleep as a consequence of using coal for heating in the camps of aTal al-Karama in the northern countryside of Idleb, northwestern Syria. This unfortunate event highlights the perilous conditions faced by displaced people, compounded by the recent rainstorm that damaged numerous tents in various camps across the Idleb and Aleppo countryside.

Over the past years, camps for displaced individuals in northwestern Syria have witnessed multiple fatalities due to the adoption of primitive and unsafe heating methods. The response from humanitarian organizations has been insufficient, exacerbating the already challenging living conditions for these vulnerable populations. The recent rainstorm further intensified the plight, causing significant damage to tents and compounding the difficulties faced by those residing in the affected areas.

