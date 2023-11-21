Damage in IDP Camps in Northern Syria at the Onset of Winter

The Response Coordinators team reported that 11 camps experienced partial damage due to the rainfall, according to Nedaa Post.

Rainfall in northwestern Syria has once again wrought havoc on numerous camps for displaced people, marking an annual tragedy exacerbated by the onset of winter.

The Response Coordinators team reported that 11 camps near Sarmada, Atmeh, Maarat Misrin, Azaz, and Afrin in Idleb, and Aleppo countryside experienced partial damage due to the rainfall. Additionally, internal roads within more than 47 camps and the routes leading to these camps suffered extensive damage.

During the damage assessment, the team observed significant disruptions in the implementation of projects by organizations inside the camps, particularly in relation to road isolation and screening. This underscores the necessity to reassess the viability of these projects. The team highlighted that 75% of the damage inflicted on the camps is attributable to poor roads and the lack of infrastructure improvement.

In a disheartening revelation, the team asserted that displaced individuals should not anticipate any meaningful humanitarian response to address the recent damage or potential storms this winter. This stark reality underscores the urgent need for comprehensive solutions and proactive measures to mitigate the recurring impact of natural disasters on vulnerable communities.

Urgent demands

In their official statement, the team urgently implored humanitarian agencies to provide immediate assistance to the displaced individuals in camps in northwestern Syria. They criticized the apparent inertia of most organizations in delivering winter supplies, noting a sharp decline in response operations.

Furthermore, the team called upon all humanitarian organizations and entities to actively contribute to meeting the needs of those displaced within the camps. They emphasized the importance of working diligently to provide essential services, particularly for the most vulnerable groups, including children, women, and the elderly. The team underscored the need to avoid repeating past mistakes, urging proactive measures rather than waiting for a disaster to unfold before initiating response operations.

Additionally, the team emphasized the crucial task of repairing previous damage within the camps, including the restoration of sewage and rain networks. They stressed the importance of securing necessary insulators to prevent rainwater from infiltrating the tents and exacerbating the already challenging living conditions.

In a direct appeal to donors providing humanitarian support in northwest Syria, the team urged immediate and urgent contributions to address the pressing requirements and needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) within camps and communities. The call for swift action reflects the critical and time-sensitive nature of the challenges faced by those affected in the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.