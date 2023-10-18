Within One Day: Six Assassination Operations and Attempts in Daraa

Majd Muhammad al-Tayasneh, a former member of the Free Syrian Army, was targeted by unidentified assailants in the city of Nawa, according to Syria TV.

In under 24 hours, the Daraa governorate experienced a surge in violence, with six incidents involving assassinations and assassination attempts resulting in the loss of three lives and injuries to several others.

The Ahrar Horan Gathering disclosed that Rami Muhammad Khair al-Musalma fell victim to an attack by unidentified gunmen in the Daraa al-Balad area on Tuesday evening, ultimately losing his life.

In the village of Nimr, located to the north of Daraa, the lifeless body of Firas al-Khabi was discovered, bearing marks of gunshots. It is worth noting that Firas had been deeply involved in the automobile trade for an extended period and had previously engaged in arms trading within his hometown of Nawa, situated to the west of Daraa.

In the town of Yadoudah, also situated in the northern region of Daraa, local residents uncovered the remains of Mohammed Faisal Oqab, a young man hailing from Daraa camp, two days after he had been abducted by unidentified assailants. These captors had demanded a substantial ransom of $50,000 from his family.

Activists have shared a video featuring Oqab in which he purportedly confesses to being associated with the Lebanese militia Hezbollah. However, the video reveals that he was reading from a script placed in front of him, suggesting that his confession may have been coerced, as per the Gathering.

Assassination attempts

In the city of al-Hirak, located in the eastern countryside of Daraa, an unfortunate incident unfolded on Tuesday as Mohammed Diab al-Zamil sustained injuries at the hands of unidentified assailants. He was subsequently transported to the Daraa al-Mahatta area for medical attention.

Meanwhile, in the village of al-Ajmi, situated to the southwest of Daraa, Mahmoud Muwaffaq al-Rifai found himself wounded due to gunfire from unknown sources. It is worth noting that Rifai hails from the town of Tal Shihab, which falls within the same geographical region and is suspected of involvement in multiple theft cases in the western countryside of Daraa.

During the midnight hours spanning Monday and Tuesday, Majd Muhammad al-Tayasneh, a former member of the Free Syrian Army, was targeted by unidentified assailants in the city of Nawa, resulting in injuries.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.