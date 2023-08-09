Human Rights Network: SDF Areas Witnessing Wave of Migration Towards Europe

Numerous young individuals have crossed into Turkish territory via illicit routes originating from Ras Ain, according to Baladi News.

On Tuesday, the Syrian Human Rights Watch Network reported a significant surge in migration among the areas controlled by the SDF, with a notable focus on young people travelling to Europe through Turkey.

In a released statement, the network revealed that numerous young individuals have crossed into Turkish territory via illicit routes originating from Ras Ain and Tal Abyad. They have chosen various pathways to enter Turkey, with the ultimate goal of reaching Europe. The statement emphasized that this wave of migration is unprecedented in scale, marking a departure from trends seen since 2015.

The network highlighted the factors propelling this migration. These include the escalating devaluation of the Syrian currency against the U.S. dollar, exorbitant price hikes in the aforementioned regions, compulsory conscription enforced by the SDF targeting the youth, shortcomings in the educational system administered by the Autonomous Administration, and parental concerns for their children aged 13 to 16 who face potential abduction by the Revolutionary Youth Organization and subsequent recruitment into its camps.

All these pressures compel the local population to seek an escape route, searching for safety and refuge for their offspring and their lives, the spokesperson stated. The network further stressed that the predominant catalyst for this wave of migration is the prevailing state of security chaos witnessed in the areas under SDF control.

The network documented instances of hundreds of young people recently making their way to Ras Ain and subsequently venturing into Turkish territory, embarking on a journey to Europe that exacts steep financial costs, often amounting to tens of thousands of dollars, coupled with substantial risks.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.