Syrian Pound Continues Collaps, Reaches 8,000 Against the USD

The Syrian pound continued its downward trend against the U.S. dollar, al-Khabour reports.

On Wednesday, April 27th, the Syrian pound continued its downward trend against the U.S. dollar, with a decline of around 125 pounds during the opening of trading. In Aleppo, the dollar rose to an all-time high of 8,000 SYP. The exchange rates for the Syrian pound against the dollar in different cities were as follows:

Damascus: 7850 SYP for buying, 7925 SYP for selling.

Aleppo: 7925 SYP for buying, 8000 SYP for selling.

Idleb: 7920 SYP for buying, 7970 SYP for selling.

Hassakeh: 8,000 SYP for buying, 8,050 SYP for selling.

The recent exchange rate fluctuations of the Syrian pound against the US dollar have sparked concerns among Syrians, with many fearing a new wave of high prices. This is particularly worrying given that the cost of living is already beyond the purchasing power of most Syrian families.

The poverty rate in Syria is high, with many families struggling to make ends meet due to low wages and salaries. For instance, employees working for the government under the regime receive a maximum salary of 100-150 thousand Syrian pounds, which is less than 20 US dollars. This amount is insufficient to cover the high cost of living, which requires double or more of this amount to sustain a single family.

