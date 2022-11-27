Rights Group: At Least 28,761 Women and Girls were Killed in Syria since 2011

The SNHR said that 11,526 incidents of sexual violence targeted females, according to the SOC Media Department.

In its eleventh annual report on violations against females in Syria, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) that at least 28,761 women and girls were killed in Syria from March 2011 to November 25, 2022, of whom 94 were killed under torture.

In a report issued on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, SNHR said that 11,526 incidents of sexual violence targeted females, noting that 11,141 women and girls are still in detention, adding that most of the violations were committed by the Assad regime.

The report indicated that the Assad regime is responsible for nearly 78% of extrajudicial killings, with 22,008 killed, while 1,602 were killed by Russian forces, 981 by ISIS, 85 by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, and 961 killed as a result of attacks by the international coalition forces, and 269 were killed by the PYD terrorist militia, while the rest were killed by other parties.

The report added that at least 11,141 women and girls are still under arrest or enforced disappearance in Syria, including 8,935 at the hands of the regime forces, 48 at the hands of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, 921 at the hands of the PYD terrorist militia, 276 by ISIS, and 961 by other armed forces.

The Network stated that 94 women and children have been killed due to torture in Syria since March 2011, including 75 who were killed while in the custody of the regime, while 14 died in ISIS’s detention centers, two in PYD’s detention centers, and three were killed due to torture at the hands of other parties.

The report mentioned the most prominent forms of sexual violence practiced by the Assad regime forces, noting that they committed no less than 8,014 incidents of sexual violence, including about 879 incidents that occurred inside detention centers, and no less than 443 cases involved girls under the age of 18.

The report also documented at least 102 girls who are still being recruited by the PYD militia since its establishment until October 25, 2022.

The Network called on the High Commissioner for Human Rights to issue a special report on the violations against Syrian women. It also called on all parties to immediately release the female detainees and work to secure protection and assistance for the forcibly displaced women and refugees.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.