Grain Foundation Director: “Existing Wheat Stocks Cover Needs; no Need to Worry”

The hardships facing the grains sector include power cuts, high maintenance costs, scarcity of fuel, and the transportation fees, according to Sham FM.

“The existing wheat stocks cover our needs and there is no need to worry,” said Grain Foundation director-general Abdul Latif al-Amin, noting that the quantities of wheat received “are kept in silos, where they are stored safely and protected from harmful influences.”

Amin told Tishreen newspaper that the received wheat stockpiles for 2022 amount to 520,000 tons, with more wheat still being received, even in modest quantities. Amin added that the foundation has received wheat and classified it according to the relevant grades.

As for the imported wheat, Amin said that these stores amounted to 600,000 tons. During September, the imported wheat will be stored in silos and warehouses after ships begin to reach the ports. He indicated that the foundation’s stores are large enough to last five months, meaning that the current stock will be enough until at least the end of the year.

Amin pointed out that foreign contracts are being concluded, and the wheat concerned has started to reach the ports in Tartous and Lattakia, where imported and domestic wheat are brought together to obtain a suitable balance. In addition, the foundation has agreed on new contracts for wheat to avoid the interruption of flour availability in Syria.

As for the difficulties facing the sector, Amin explained that these hardships include power cuts, high maintenance costs, scarcity of fuel, and the transportation fees.

Amin said that there are mills that will enter service soon in Tal Salhab — within two months at most — with a capacity of up to 600 tons per day, and the Tal Salhab will produce 300 tons per day before the end of 2022. In addition, the foundation can rely on the al-Waleed mill in Homs, which has been completed and will be fully equipped soon, with similar improvements being conducted at several other mills, including the Golan and Yarmouk facilities.

