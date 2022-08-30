Regime Hospital Patients ‘Ought’ to Bring Medical Supplies & Medicines with Them

There is a shortage of medicines in public hospitals due to the interruption of some drug groups and a few existing ones, according to Iqtissad.

The pro-regime media says that there is a great shortage of supplies and medicines in public hospitals, where doctors in hospitals ask patients’ companions to bring supplies, most of which are not available in hospitals. This imposes heavy financial burdens on citizens in exchange for securing them from the private sector.

The head of the Doctors Syndicate, Ghassan Fandy, confirmed that there is a shortage of medicines in public hospitals due to the interruption of some drug groups and a few existing ones, while the honorary president of forensic medicine in Syria and professor at the Faculty of Medicine at Damascus University Hussein Nofal saw that there is a great shortage in public hospitals and this leads to a deterioration its medical services.

Fandy told Al-Watan newspaper that the shortage of some medicines and supplies in hospitals is due to the unjust siege on Syria, while commentators reminded him that Western sanctions do not include medicines and foodstuffs, noting that the siege has become a hanger on which regime officials hang their shortcomings and inability to provide the most basic needs. Syrian citizen.

Activists say that there is a large black market for medicine in Syria, led by influential people who bring medicines from neighboring countries, and sell them at high prices, taking advantage of the Ministry of Health’s failure to import medicine through official methods, which was admitted by the head of the Doctors Syndicate to Al-Watan newspaper.

