Former Syrian Official who Obtained Asylum in Germany Turns Humanitarian Worker

Amal Ezzo, a leading figure in the Baath Party, is working as a humanitarian worker in Germany, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

A former leader in the ruling Syrian Al-Baath party and former armed militia leader has joined the humanitarian work after arriving in Germany and obtaining temporary protection, a well-informed source told Zaman al-Wasl.

Amal Ezzo, 55, who lives in the city of Gostrof in the province of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in northern Germany, has started working with the “Get AKTIV-Mv” project, which is supported by several humanitarian organizations and associations, including the Migrant Organizations Network in Mecklenburg, the working group for immigrants and refugees in the state of Mecklenburg. Saxony, and the Tolerance Youth Organization”, all of which are specialized in integrating refugees into society and helping them overcome the horror of war, according to the source.

Zaman al-Wasl obtained a video clip of Ezzo during her meeting with a number of refugees as part of a humanitarian project, in which she talks after introducing herself about the organization’s project and provides a detailed explanation of it in German.

The Zaman al-Wasl team charged with investigating those accused of war crimes was the first to reveal the presence of Ezzo in Germany, even though she was taking all necessary precautions, staying away from cameras, concealing her identity and her previous work as a leader in the Baath Party branch in Damascus, which may hint that Ezzo is on a special mission in Germany, especially since she was fluent in German even before arriving Germany.

Through research and investigation, the investigation team was able to obtain certificates and photos confirming the participation of Ezzo in military activities in Syria through its supervision of armed brigades in support of the Baath Party, in conjunction with its responsibilities for training children to fight and carry weapons within the “Union of Revolution Youth” organization.

Ezzo appeared in July 2014, accompanied by officers of the regime’s army, at the graduation ceremony of a military course (National Preparation Camp for Damascus Youth), in which 355 young men and girls affiliated with the Baath Party, some of whom were minors, participated.

The course included training in light weapons and close combat. In addition to the Baathist party education, which proves its involvement in the recruitment and training of minors to participate in combat operations with the Assad army and its affiliated militias.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.