Russian Media: 3 Categories of Syrians Wishing to Fight in Ukraine

Russian media classified Syrian mercenaries fighting for Russia in Ukraine in three categories: Army veterans, Christian militiamen, and opposition fighters, according to al-Souria Net.

Russian media close to the Kremlin and the Defense Ministry continue to promote the idea of Syrians willing to fight alongside the Russian military in Ukraine.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry’s television channel Zvezda published video recordings and written reports in which it spoke about “the Syrians’ continued support” for the Russian war on Ukraine.

Zvezda spoke of three categories of Syrian fighters wishing to go to Ukraine: “Syrian army veterans, Christian militia fighters, and former opposition faction fighters.”

Two days ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his acceptance of the idea of helping thousands of fighters in Syria and the Middle East to go to combat in the Donbas province.

It is not known exactly the purpose behind the announcement of such a step at the present time, whether it is for military purposes on the ground in Ukraine, or if it comes in the context of Moscow’s hostility to Western countries and Kiev

While this intention was confirmed, with Putin and the Russian Defense Ministry speaking on Friday, no transfers of fighters have been documented so far, with only lists of names being processed.

“Fighters from Syria and the Middle East will be allowed to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine,” the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded: “Russia sends Syrian mercenaries to our country, they don’t even know the difference between Russian and Ukrainian, and they don’t know the differences between our churches. We will continue to defend our country against anyone who attacks it.”

