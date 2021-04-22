Russian, Iranian Experts: It Is Clear Assad Will Win

Russian observers and spectators have voiced their opinions on the upcoming presidential elections in Syria, writes Athar Press.

While preparing for the upcoming Syrian presidential elections scheduled for May 26, 2021, and in light of the American and European rejection of these elections, there are many narratives, opinions, and expectations about these elections, as they take place in exceptional circumstances.

In this regard, the Russian newspaper Коммерсантъ quoted “diplomatic sources” as saying, “we cannot ignore the current constitution, which means that elections should take place in all cases. When a new constitution is adopted and everyone agrees on it, there will be new elections.”

The sources affirmed that Moscow believes that the work of the Constitutional Committee does not rule out holding elections in Syria this year and that it does not contradict UN Security Council Resolution 2054.

“In the event that the Constitutional Committee successfully accomplishes its work, new elections may be held before the end of President Bashar al-Assad’s next presidential term,” the scientific director of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Vitaly Naumkin, has said.

Naumkin said, “there is no misfortune that the West does not recognize the elections. It is clear that Assad will win, but there are rational people in the West who understand that the idea of his departure is ridiculous, because a vacuum and chaos will prevail in this case.”

On a relevant note, Russian military and political analyst, and correspondent member of the Academy of Artillery and Missile Sciences, Konstantin Sivkov, affirmed that presidential election entitlement in Syria represents a new victory for the Syrian people in the war on terror.

“Setting time for the elections indicates that Syria is strong despite all conditions and challenges,” Sivkov said in an interview with the SANA correspondent in Moscow.

He added that the Syrian people have proven, through experiments, that they will practice their constitutional right with freedom, transparency, and without any external pressures.

The Director of Foreign News at the Iranian Mehr News Agency, Mahdi Azizi, has stressed that the announcement of the presidential elections is a categorical embodiment of Syria’s sovereignty and another victory added to the records of victories achieved by its leadership, people, and army against the political and economic terrorism to which it has been exposed.

“This important announcement asserts the firm resolve of the Syrian people and their leadership to thwart the enemy’s attempts to subjugate Syria, just as the destructive war against it has failed for ten years, and their practices, their economic pressures, and sanctions have also failed,” Azizi said in a statement to SANA correspondent in Tehran.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.