Syrian Regime Demands US Compensation for Damages

Syria has asked for the US to compensate it for “grave damage and heavy losses,” reports The Syrian Observer.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement on Facebook, that “Syria bears the US administration’s consequences for its criminal policies against the Syrian people.”

The Ministry considered that “the US and its tools in the world and the region are involved in sponsoring an unprecedented terrorist war against Syria.”

The statement accused the US administration of plundering Syrian oil and Syrian wheat and “using it to serve its coffers and terrorists at the expense of starving the Syrian people, impoverishing them, and depriving them of their national wealth.”

According to the statement, “the practices of the US in the Syrian Arab Republic are conducted outside international law and deserve condemnation and accountability on the part of the international community.”

Syria warns that leniency with these American policies — especially its disregard for international law and peoples’ rights and wealth — will lead to more chaos in international relations and cause further weakening of the role of the UN and end its role in dealing with dangerous international situations. Syria also calls on the US administration to immediately stop its interference in the internal affairs of Syria and its illegal infiltration across the Iraqi borders into the Syrian territories, and end its occupation of the Rukban camp in southern Syria, and its support for terrorists and killers in that camp.”