The resistance's achievements in Gaza are seen as crucial for the broader strategy of the resistance axis, Tahseen Halabi writes in al-Watan.

The United States, unparalleled in its history of launching wars and massacres, except by Israel, has initiated 108 wars since 1800, including over ten significant conflicts in the early decades of the third millennium. These include invasions in Afghanistan (2001), Iraq (2003), and across the Middle East from 2011 onwards. Since 2001, Israel, a subordinate extension of the U.S., has waged ten wars in the region, targeting both neighbouring states and the Palestinian populace within the occupied territories. However, unlike the U.S., Israel has struggled to confine the conflict to its borders, despite its expansionist military efforts.

Wars and military aggression are fundamental to the operations of Israel, alongside its allies—the U.S., Britain, and France. The recent conflict in the Gaza Strip has underscored Israel’s reliance on direct support from its founding nations, as evidenced by Washington’s deployment of aircraft carriers, troops, and munitions to assist in a battle over a mere 350 square kilometres against civilians and their resistance. This assistance highlights Israel’s failure to suppress resistance or fulfill its colonial mandates independently.

Both the U.S. and Israel, rooted in European settler colonialism, share a history of relentless warfare. The European Jews relocated to Palestine by Britain in the 1930s now face a Palestinian majority that has resisted their settlement for 75 years. History shows that colonial powers have typically seen their capacity to maintain colonies diminish, except for American imperialism, which assumed control post-World War II.

A report by the Cato Research Center for Strategic Studies questions America’s sustainability in waging perpetual wars, noting its military interventions in the Middle East, some ending in withdrawal under defeat, as in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Lebanon. It highlights the unified resistance front across Gaza, southern Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Yemen, opposing Israeli actions and any foreign military intervention, aiming to restore sovereignty and territorial rights.

The resistance’s achievements in Gaza are seen as crucial for the broader strategy of the resistance axis, challenging Israeli and American influence that has hindered regional stability and independence through a century of warfare.

Amidst the indirect U.S.-Russia conflict in Ukraine and the looming threats of war with China, the international landscape is shifting towards a decisive phase favouring those opposed to American dominance. Discussions on the potential for global conflict and the erosion of U.S. hegemony have intensified, signalling an urgent need for a balanced global system that ensures justice and liberation from imperialism for all peoples.

