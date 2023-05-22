Struggle: Transforming Virtual Rejection into Real Social Movements

Syrians facing Arab leaders have utilized social media as a powerful tool to express their grievances, Abdulnasser Ayad writes in al-Modon.

When possible, activists should organize protests and activities outside the embassies of countries that have normalized relations with the regime. These actions would not only challenge political normalization but also shed light on the broader human rights issues faced by the people of the region. This is not a form of political blackmail but rather an opportunity for collective social and civilizational battles that would benefit all the people and residents of the region.

The leaders of active Arab countries emphasized at the summit that the region is entering a new era and that unity is crucial to face its challenges. While this is true, it also reflects the rapid transition and change occurring within Arab societies, which may not have an immediately optimistic outlook. However, these structural social transformations are the only way for societies to take the initiative and shape their own history. The Syrian people, despite being described as defeated and fleeing in official and virtual media, have boldly criticized the very leaders celebrated as their president by the Arab establishment. This marks a significant turning point in social and political history and should serve as a wake-up call to those who believe in suppressing dissent and maintaining total control.

In conclusion, Syrians facing Arab leaders have utilized social media as a powerful tool to express their grievances and assert their voices, despite attempts to silence them. While the impact of virtual protests should not be overstated, it is essential to recognize the role of social media as a platform for marginalized groups and the potential for virtual movements to manifest in the real world. The organized nature of the efforts to undermine Syrian dissent highlights the calculated strategies employed to divert criticism and discredit the protest movement. However, if the Syrian protest becomes more organized and focused, it can achieve tangible results. It is crucial not to blame the Arab people themselves but to acknowledge that their voices are also in the process of emerging. The virtual rejection experienced by Syrians can be transformed into a genuine social movement, particularly among Syrians in Europe who have the space and ability to organize protests and raise broader human rights concerns. Ultimately, the evolving social transformations in Arab societies provide an opportunity for collective action and the reshaping of history.

