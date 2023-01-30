Accountability Returns to International Agenda

Russia will oppose any Security Council resolution condemning Assad, according to Radyan Ziadeh for Syria TV.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW’s) decision that the Syrian regime’s military bears full responsibility for the 2018 Douma attack that killed 43 people with chlorine gas may open the door again for accountability for the crimes it committed.

Although Russia will oppose any Security Council resolution condemning Assad, the issue must be raised, and options for condemning Assad should be explored, perhaps from outside the Security Council.

In fact, no one expects a different position from Russia or the Syrian regime, as the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Syrian regime over the past seven years make anyone aware that the idea of law or international humanitarian law does not exist in the dictionary of the Syrian regime, and therefore he will not hesitate to do anything. However, what surprised the Syrians is the absence of international accountability for what happened in Ghouta despite the issuance of several international resolutions by the Security Council binding the Assad regime to respect the ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Ghouta.

The new decision from the OPCW represents a clear condemnation of Assad and his army, as the investigation lasted for five years, and dozens of samples were obtained.

It is necessary to save Syria, which has entered the stage of a failed state by all political standards and classifications and by all economic figures. It is unable to protect its sovereignty, borders or airspace and is unable to protect its citizens but instead seeks to displace them. Most of the services that the state can provide, such as electricity, water and security, are witnessing interruptions in most areas and sometimes a total absence.

The Syria we know doesn’t exist, and a new “Syria” may be created, but it has not yet been born. It may be a new “Syria” and might be the model of a failed state that lasts for decades in light of the international community’s indifference to the fate of Syrians, who no longer have anything to find in their country except safe shelter to which they resort.

