More than 100 Syrians Killed in September

Most civilians were killed by suicide bombs and booby traps according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said on Thursday that it documented the killing of at least 102 civilians during the month of September, in illegal operations by parties to the conflict and the controlling forces in Syria.

SNHR stated in its report that at least 102 civilians — including 15 children, 10 women, and three medical personnel — were killed this September by those involved in the conflict and the controlling forces in Syria, indicating that suicide bombings and booby traps were the main reason behind the deaths.

The report indicated that 16 civilians — including two children and one woman — were killed by the Syrian regime forces, one at the hands of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), and three — including one child and one woman — at the hands of the armed opposition/National Army.

He added that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) killed five civilians, including a child, last September. The report also documents the killing of 77 civilians, including 11 children and eight women, at the hands of miscellaneous parties.

The report pointed out that three medical personnel were killed last September, one of them due to torture in a detention center of the Syrian regime and two by other sides.

In September, SNHR also documented the killing of 12 civilians due to torture, 10 of whom were killed at the hands of the Syrian regime, and two at the hands of SDF.

The report indicated that civilians were killed due to mines last September as well, in various governorates and regions in Syria. It also documented a massacre due to a vehicle-borne explosive device in the Aleppo governorate.

