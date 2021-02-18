Pedersen Hopes For Fruitful Cooperation Between Russia, US Administration To Find Political Solution To Crisis in Syria

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has called for cooperation between Russia and the US in Syria, according to SANA.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen hopes for fruitful cooperation between Russia and the new US administration to find a political solution to the crisis in Syria.

Pedersen, responding to a question about the possibility of any Russia–US cooperation on Syria, told reporters in Sochi, “I hope to see a successful cooperation between the two sides.”

He announced that he will go to Syria after his meeting with Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday, saying, “I will go to Moscow to hold talks with Lavrov, and after the end of talks in Moscow, I will go to Damascus.”

The 15th International Meeting on Syria within the Astana process started activities on Tuesday morning in the Russian Sochi Resort near the Black Sea with the participation of the Syrian Arab Republic delegation, headed by Ayman Sousan, Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister.

