Syrian Government Forces Shell Opposition in De-Escalation Zone

The de-escalation zone in northwest Syria has seen renewed bombing on Turkish-backed militia, according to North Press.

On Monday, Syrian government forces renewed bombing on Turkish-backed armed opposition groups and fortifications in northwest Syria.

A field source told North Press that Syrian government forces targeted fortifications of the opposition groups in villages of Benin and Kafr Aweid in the Zawiya mountain region and Deir Sunbul in the southern countryside of Idleb with artillery and missile strikes.

The bombing coincided with an intense flight of warplanes and reconnaissance aircraft, with no casualties reported, according to the source.

On Sunday, Syrian government forces targeted posts of the armed groups in Kansafra and Bara, south of Idleb, and Marand in the west, with heavy artillery shells and rocket launchers.

The military escalation came despite the Russian-Turkish agreement, which provides for the cessation of all military operations in the “de-escalation” areas in northwestern Syria.

