The UN Calls on 57 Countries To Take Back Families of ISIS Terrorists From Syria

The UN has argued that dozens of countries should accept the return of thousands of terrorists’ families, according to The Syria Times.

UN Human Rights experts have called on 57 countries to take back about 10 thousand family members of Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists who carry the nationalities of these countries from northeastern Syria and to prosecute the adults for war crimes or other crimes they committed there.

Reuters quoted the experts as confirming, in a joint statement, that these countries have an obligation to return these individuals in accordance with international law and to prosecute adults for war crimes or other crimes in their local courts.

In turn, the UN Special Rapporteur on the protection of human rights, Violola Ni Ulin, said in a press statement that the return of these individuals to their countries is “a very urgent matter”.

According to the latest UN statistics, suspected terrorists have brought some 9,462 foreign women and children with them as they returned to their home countries, most notably Turkey.

For years, Syria has been subjected to a new kind of terrorist war in which Arab, regional, and Western countries have been sending terrorists from all parts of the world to Syria in an attempt to undermine its national stances and the independence of its decision.

