14 Civilians Injured Due To Clashes Between Turkish Occupation, SDF Militia

Clashes and heavy shelling near Aleppo has led to fourteen injuries, reports SANA.

Fourteen civilians were injured, including five children and three women, due to clashes and exchanged shelling between Turkish occupying forces, supported by their mercenaries of terrorist organizations, and the SDF militia in the western countryside of al-Bab in the Aleppo countryside.

Local sources told SANA that fierce clashes with heavy weapons erupted on Monday evening between the Turkish occupation, its mercenaries and the SDF militia. The occupying forces launched artillery attacks on a number of villages in the vicinity of Manbij city in the northeastern countryside of Aleppo, causing material damage to locals’ houses and agricultural fields.

The repeated clashes between SDF and the Turkish occupying forces in the countryside of Aleppo, Raqqa and Hassakeh over the last months, have resulted in martyrdom and injury of dozens of civilians and caused huge damage to private and public properties.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.