SDF Militia Abducts Secretary of the ASBP’s Branch in Ras Al-Ayn Region

The Syrian Democratic Forces have abducted a second member of the Arab Socialist Baath Party this month, reports The Syria Times.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia has abducted the secretary of the Arab Socialist Baath Party’s (ASBP) branch in the Ras al-Ayn region, in the Hassakeh countryside, according to the Syrian News Agency (SANA).

The agency said that the SDF militia abducted the ASBP’s branch secretary Mohammad Turki al-Khir and took him to al-Derbaseyeh city without saying why they did so.

At the beginning of this month, the militiamen abducted Rashi al-K’od, a member of the same party in Qameshli city.

