Project Management Training Concludes Sixth Session

A program to help women start businesses, organised by the Businesswomen Committee of the Aleppo Chamber of Industry has concluded its sixth session reports Al-Watan.

The Nisaa Mahirat (Skilled Women) program, which is organized by the Businesswomen Committee of the Aleppo Chamber of Industry, completed its sixth training session to develop the skills of participants in managing their own projects.

Deputy head of the Aleppo Chamber of Industry, Henry Addoumieh, explained the importance of the training in enhancing capabilities and developing skills to expand into wider fields of work and production, which is what such sessions aim to help the participants achieve.

The Chamber’s Secretary, Mohammad Raafat Chammaa, indicated that this session is the sixth of its kind and is part of the social corporate responsibility efforts of the Chamber of Industry and its continuous commitment to enhancing the role of women, increasing their participation in society, and enabling them to become more productive.

The head of the Businesswomen Committee of the Aleppo Chamber of Industry, Annie Marcoussian, said that this sixth session, “achieved its desired goal and revealed the creative capabilities and ideas of the participants, who received economic, organizational, and administrative training to enable them to start and manage their own projects.”

Participants confirmed that the training was rich in theoretical information and practical applications and contributed to clarifying many important points, whether related to how to come up with an idea for ​​a personal project or ways to manage and organize it successfully.

Certificates were distributed to the participants at the end of the 10-day training. Trainers received thank you cards.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.