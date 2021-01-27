Tree Cutting Affects Dozens of Eastern Ghouta Orchards

Trees are being cut down in Damascus to be sold as firewood and now included fruit trees in eastern Ghouta reports Sowt Al-Asima.

Tree cutting operations by the regime have been taking place in the countryside of Damascus since the beginning of the winter season, and have now reached agricultural lands in eastern Ghouta. They first started in Wadi Barada and western Qalamoun.

Sowt Al-Asima’s reporter said that members of the checkpoints of the Fourth Division and the Military Security, stationed in eastern Ghouta, cut down trees in several towns with the aim of selling them as firewood.

The reporter added that the cutting operations included fruit trees in the orchards of the area under the control of the Fourth Division and Military Security, in various towns of eastern Ghouta.

The officers are planning to transfer the trees to firewood points of sale in most towns, or to take them to the Kafr Batna center, a wholesaler of firewood.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.