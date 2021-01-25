Syria Strongly Condemns US and Western Blatant Interference in Federal Russia’s Internal Affairs

Syria has condemned western countries for interring in the affairs of Russia and accused them of exploiting the Navalny issue writes SANA.

Syria has strongly condemned the blatant US and Western interference in the internal affairs of Federal Russia, pointing out that this behavior show once again the state of hypocrisy, which has become a distinctive characteristic of the Western policies, particularly when they talk about democracy and human rights.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry told SANA in a statement on Sunday that the Syrian Arab Republic strongly condemns the flagrant US and Western interference in the internal affairs of Federal Russia and the agitation campaign which aims at destabilizing it.

The source added that this Western behaviors show once again the state of hypocrisy, which has become a distinctive characteristic of Western policies, particularly when they talk about democracy and human rights as its policies either inside or outside their countries, while they have flagrantly contradicted the simplest principles of human rights and claimed the lives of a large number of innocent victims in several areas across the world.

The source concluded as saying that the West’s cheap exploitation of the issue of Navalny no longer deceives anyone because it lacks minimum credibility and it aims to distort the image of Federal Russia and to use their agents and dirty tools inside Russia to serve the West’s agendas of continuing its hegemony on the world and violate the sovereignty of its states.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.