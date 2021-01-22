China Calls for Cancelling Western Unilateral Coercive Measures Against Syria

China’s permanent representative to the UN has called for the end of unilateral coercive measures, claiming they prevent the supply of medical services writes SANA.

China called for the cancelling of western unilateral coercive measures against Syria immediately.

China’s Permanent UN Representative Zhang Jun stressed, during a UN Security Council session on the situation in Syria via video, that the western coercive measures imposed on Syria have directly affected the livelihoods of the Syrian people and hindered the access of medical services and supplies.

Jun pointed to the necessity of exerting further efforts to find a political solution to the crisis in Syria and supporting the work of the Constitutional Committee, which should be far from any foreign interference because the Syrian people are the only ones who will decide their future.

