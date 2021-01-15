Bogdanov, Pedersen Discuss Settlement Process for the Crisis in Syria

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and the UN Special Envoy have met to discuss the ongoing situation in Syria and the need for a settlement writes SANA.

Special Representative of the Russian President and Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Bogdanov, discussed with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, the situation in Syria and the need for boosting a settlement process to the crisis in the country.

“The two sides discussed, in a phone call, the situation in Syria and the region with a concentration on the need for finding a comprehensive settlement process to the crisis in the country, based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254,” a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

It added Bogdanov and Pedersen also tackled a number of issues related to the upcoming meeting of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva and the international meeting about Syria in the formula of Astana.

