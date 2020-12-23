Study: Half of Syrians Are not Afraid of the Coronavirus

A new study has shown that the majority of Syrian understand the risks of coronavirus and are taking measure to prevent infection reports Sowt Al-Asima.

An online cross-sectional study by a university in the regime-controlled areas showed that half of the surveyed Syrians expressed no fear of contracting the coronavirus, despite showing good knowledge about it in terms of transmission, symptoms, incubation period, and prevention.

The study polled the opinions of Syrians from 14 governorates, and said that, “65.8 percent of them do adhere to preventive measures, such as staying at home, avoiding shaking hands, and sanitizing their hands.”

The percentage of people with a good knowledge of the virus, its symptoms, methods of prevention and incubation is 73.7 percent out of the total participants.

Only 52.5 percent of the participants said they commit to wearing a face mask in crowded places, with the reason being that “half of the participants believed that the virus is not a dangerous disease.”

Of the participants, 58.6 percent emphasized that the quarantine measures are necessary, while 68.7 percent said that the quarantine affected them economically.

Some 19.8 percent of the participants believed that antibiotics are effective in the treatment of the coronavirus, according to the pro-regime Al-Watan newspaper on Sunday.

The study surveyed a total of 4,336 individuals from 14 governorates, whose ages ranged between 15 and 73, 95.2 percent of whom were women, 43.4 percent had a bachelor’s degree or higher, while the percentage of workers in the healthcare or medical field was 29.7 percent.

Some study participants showed an interest in practices that strengthen their immune system, and 74.2 percent reported consuming vitamins and citrus fruits, while 44. percent reported drinking a decoction of medicinal herbs in order to prevent infection.

