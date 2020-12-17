New Explosion Rocks Rural Damascus Area

The blast, in the Sumaria suburb of Damascus, had a limited impact, Al-Masdar says

An explosive device exploded in the Sumaria area of the Damascus governorate, resulting in limited damage to some buildings, Syrian state TV reported on Tuesday night.

Syrian TV confirmed that the blast damage was limited to the material, without giving further details about the explosion, and the identity of those behind it.

The channel broadcasted initial scenes of the explosion, which showed that its effects are limited.

