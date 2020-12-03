Cabinet Calls for Enhancing Joint Work

At their weekly meeting, the cabinet has called for further efforts at joint work between ministries, in light of the spread of the coronavirus reports SANA.

The cabinet called for enhancing joint work between different ministries and intensifying efforts to address the files related to improving the living and service situation for citizens.

In a weekly session on Tuesday, headed by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, the cabinet stressed the importance of decisions and measures taken by the government to combat the coronavirus pandemic in various ministries, institutions, public places and on public transport; intensifying disinfection operations in schools and taking the necessary measures to ensure the safety of students and teaching staff.

The cabinet stressed the need for the fair distribution of electricity and the application of the most severe penalties against those who manipulate the rationing programs and the need to increase the sources of gas feeding electrical generation stations.

