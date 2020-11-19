Hassakeh’s Specialized COVID-19 Hospital Needs Volunteers

A hospital in Hassakeh has called for volunteers to help them care for patients infected with the coronavirus, adding that they will be given full training writes SY-24.

The COVID-19 Hospital in Hassakeh, eastern Syria, appealed to the authorities controlling the region to secure volunteers to help the medical staff deal with the coronavirus pandemic, especially in light of the rapid spread of the disease and the recording of a large number of infections.

A local source from Hassakeh Governorate told SY-24 that the hospital is in need of a large numbers of volunteers to stand by the medical staff, who, in turn, suffers from difficulties in dealing with all cases that reach the hospital. The hospital has called for everyone who has the ability to volunteer and help in dealing with the sick.

The source said that the volunteers will undergo urgent training courses in order to maintain their safety, pointing out that the work will be under the supervision of specialized doctors and nurses.

According to the SY-24 source, the COVID-19 hospital was opened last April, and has a 60-bed capacity. It provides oxygen cylinders and medical equipment that are able to deal with moderate cases of the coronavirus.

The medical authorities in the eastern region announced that, as of Monday, the number of positive cases had risen to 6,230, including 163 deaths and 888 recoveries.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.