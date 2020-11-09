UAE’s Gargash Calls for New Approach on Syria

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Anwar Gargash has called for a different approach to Syria, in an effort to put an end to the fighting writes Asharq Al-Awsat.

On Saturday, United Arab Emirates State Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Anwar Gargash called for a “new approach” on Syria.

In a tweet, he said, “The protracted Syrian crisis needs a new approach. He added “The ugliest kind of violence” cannot go on any longer as if it were a normal part of life.

He stressed the importance of the “Arab role” in ending the violence and fighting, by adopting a “realistic and pragmatic” approach.

“Without this, the conflict in sisterly Syria will continue,” Gargash warned.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.