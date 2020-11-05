Citizens of Morek Return To Their Lands After the Evacuation of Turkish Occupation 

Following the evacuation of Turkish forces, citizens of Morek have been gathering at the observation post and celebrating the departure writes SANA.

Citizens from Morek and the surrounding areas have gathered at the military point from which the Turkish occupation recently evacuated, and expressed joy at the departure of the Turkish forces from their land, where they have been deprived from planting crops for many years.

The citizens expressed their joy at the departure of the Turkish forces from their lands, as this provides for them a safe return to their farms that surround the point.

The citizens told SANA that the Syrians reject the presence of any occupation force and they will never accept the existence of the Turkish occupation.

