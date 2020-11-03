Heavy Thunderstorms Across Syria

The Syrian capital Damascus has been hit by heavy rain, with 44 millimetres of rain falling in a single night writes SANA.

Last night, Damascus and its environs witnessed heavy thunderstorms that caused flooding and water pools in some streets.

Over the past 24 hours, a number of provinces have witnessed rainfall of varying intensity, the heaviest of which was recorded in Mount Qasioun in Damascus, which saw 44 mm.

The registered amounts of rainfalls in the Syrian provinces were as follows: Damascus and its countryside 44 mm, Suweida 2 mm, Daraa 2 mm, Quneitra 1 mm, Homs 6 mm and Tartous 9 mm.

