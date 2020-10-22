Cabinet Approves a Comprehensive Plan To Compensate Citizens Affected by Fires

The Syrian Cabinet has met to formalise plans to compensate farmers for the losses that they suffered as a result of the fires writes SANA.

In response to President Bashar al-Assad’s directives to adopt urgent measures to ease the suffering of the citizens affected by fires in Lattakia,Tartous, Homs and the al-Ghab region, the Cabinet approved a comprehensive plan to compensate the people affected by fires and enable them to cultivate and invest in their lands, so that they can remain.

During its weekly session held on Tuesday and chaired by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, the Cabinet issued a plan that includes providing farmers direct subsidies to compensate them for what was lost by the fires; handing them 50 percent of the value this year, with 25 percent in each of the next two years.

The Cabinet approved a plan to renovate and rehabilitate the affected houses in addition to providing farmers subsidies that will compensate them for the cows killed during the fires; exempting them from half of their prices and providing them interest-free loans and with easy instalments, in addition to allocating 59 engineering vehicles to rehabilitate the lands.

It also adopted the final formula of the general budget’s draft law for the fiscal year 2021, which amounts at 8.5 trillion Syrian pounds.

Later, Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform, Mohmmad Hassan Qatana said in a press statement that the number of villages that were affected by fires reached 252 and the number of citizens affected by fires is 18,700, and the affected area is 8,900 hectares, and the number of affected trees is 2 million.

