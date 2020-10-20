Syria To Participate in IMF Meetings

Syria will take part in this years IMF meeting, to discus the impacts of the coronavirus and efforts to fight poverty reports SANA.

With the participation of the Syrian Arab Republic, the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund for the year 2020 will discuss global economic development and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.

During the meetings, which will be held online, Syria will be represented by the Ministry of Finance. The meetings will tackle global economic issues such as fighting poverty, economic development and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global economic horizons.

