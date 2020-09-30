Makhlouf Addresses Largest Fraud Operation in the Middle East

Rami Makhlouf has taken to Facebook again to rail against Assad’s rule and the corruption in the country writes Baladi News.

Rami Makhlouf posted, on his personal Facebook page, an update about his relations with the regime, describing those who had seized his companies and money as greedy, treacherous mercenaries, referring to Assad’s wife, Asma al-Assad, and her entourage.

Makhlouf wrote that he had sent a letter to the head of the Supreme Judicial Council of the regime’s government, asking him to look into the issue of the humanitarian institutions that were seized, after having sent several letters to the government to which he never got a response.

He added that the largest fraud operation in the Middle East, protected by a security cover from the so-called “wealthy of the war” is taking place in Syria. According to Makhlouf, those people not only impoverished the country, but plundered humanitarian institutions and their development projects by selling their assets, leaving the institutions without projects and the poor without a source of income.

The trust that Makhlouf put in the head of the Judicial Council might do him justice, do justice to the poor, and restore their rights, since this is an issue that affected an entire community, which is still reeling from the heinous crimes that befell the poorest segment of Syrian society, as Makhlouf pointed out.

He stated that he would publish the contents of the letter, to ensure it ends up in the right hands, for he does not feel that anyone has officially received it.

Makhlouf described those who seized the companies as mercenaries and traitors who robbed and spread their greed and control over a large segment of the Syrian society.

Makhlouf’s posting comes after a month’s absence from social media, which he had utilized as a main platform through which he sent his messages to the Assad regime and its head, Bashar al-Assad.

Makhlouf also sent out threatening messages, addressing the Assad regime, promising that “the injustice that is happening will not go unnoticed.”

