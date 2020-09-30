Russian Troops Break Through US Barrier in Northeast Syria

A barrier erected by the US in Hassakeh was broken through by a Russian military convoy, feeling tensions between the two sides writes Al-Masdar.

The Russian Armed Forces broke through a barrier setup by US troops along a road in Hassakeh, the Russian publication, Avia.Pro, said on Tuesday.

“A Russian military convoy, despite the opposition of the Americans, managed to break through into the eastern part of northern Syria,” the publication said, referring to an incident that took place in the city of al-Malikiyah in northeastern Hassakeh.

The publication said the Russian military convoy was able to break through the roadblock and reach their base, which they pointed out was along a road to the Iraqi border.

Meanwhile, the Syrian army continued their strikes on the jihadist positions in the Jabal al-Akrad region of Lattakia this morning, hitting several sites around the Kabani hills.

Using both artillery and missiles, the Syrian Arab Army began their attack this morning by striking the jihadist trenches along the Kabani frontlines.

