Vershinin, Pedersen Discuss Effort for Resolving Crisis in Syria

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister discussed efforts for a political solution in Syria and the continuation of the work of the Constitutional Committee reports SANA.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed on a phone call with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, efforts exerted to find a solution to the crisis in Syria.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said, in a statement on Thursday, that during the phone call, means of moving towards achieving a long-term political settlement to the crisis in Syria and later continuing the work of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, based on the rules agreed upon by the relevant parties, have been discussed in full detail.

The statement indicated that the importance of committing to the principles of the political process stipulated in UN Security Council Resolution No. 2254, led by the Syrian themselves and under the mediation of the UN, were also emphasized during the call.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.