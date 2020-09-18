Passengers Cannot Board Flights Without “Health Passport”

Travellers to Syria have been told that they must have a valid PCR test, which proves that they have tested negative for the coronavirus writes Al-Watan.

Director General of Civil Aviation Corporation Bassem Mansour, shared with Al-Watan a number of procedures and steps that travellers using the Damascus International Airport or flying into the country will have to abide by as of Oct. 1, 2020.

Mansour indicated that incoming travellers must take a PCR test, which is considered a “health passport”, and should present it to the airline staff at the airport of the country they are coming from. Travellers are not allowed to board the plane if they are not in possession of the test results, which should be issued by approved health centers. The results are considered valid if they were done in the last 96 hours.

Mansour stressed that the airlines share the instructions issued by the welcoming country so that passengers have prior knowledge of the measures taken at their destination. This is done by distributing comprehensive brochures, keeping in mind that each country has its own regulations and conditions.

Regarding precautionary measures, Mansour indicated that floor stickers are being used to remind people of social distancing at the airport and inspection areas. No two travellers can sit next to each other and face mask must be worn. Passengers are allowed to board only through the public gate area, with very few exceptions.

Sterilization takes place in the inspection areas and the lounges, which are being regularly sterilized. He indicated that there are no in-flight meals, in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

Mansour revealed that the last two rows of the plane are allocated to cases whose test results are not definitive. They are seated in the back in order to separate them from the other passengers and take the necessary measures which the cabin crew have been briefed on.

Mansour added that the quarantine and hotel reservation requirement have been canceled. However, if a traveller is showing symptoms, they would have to take a PCR test before going home and wait for the Ministry of Health team to follow up with them.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.