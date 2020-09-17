No Quarantine for People Flying Into Syria Starting Next Month

People travelling to Syria will not have to quarantine upon entry, if they are able to produce a negative PCR test result writes Sowt Al-Asima.

The Syrian Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced the cancellation of hotel and precautionary quarantine measures imposed on people flying into the country, provided that they present valid PCR test results. The new decision comes into effect starting early next month.

CAA Director General Bassem Mansour, said that repatriation flights will stop with the reopening of Damascus International Airport, and citizens will be able to return to the country without complication.

He added in a statement to Sham FM yesterday that travellers who have a negative PCR test result, which was done in the last 96 hours, will be allowed to enter the country without the need to stay at a hotel, get tested again, or quarantine in one of the approved centers.

Yesterday, the Assad government set a date for the reopening of the Damascus International Airport and for the return of flights to their normal schedule, in accordance with conditions and standards that guarantee public safety.

The protocol followed at the airport provides travellers with the option to get tested and quarantine for two nights at the Ebla Hotel in exchange for 200 dollars, or to quarantine in a health center for 14 days, in addition to exchanging the 100 dollars required for Syrians entering the country by land or air.

Syrians who arrived in Syria from Tehran via flight #W5142 were prevented from entering the country, despite having valid PCR test results. They were given the choice to either stay at Ebla Hotel for two nights, and pay 200 dollars, or quarantine in a health center for a 14-day period.

The twenty passengers who refused the options presented to them, because they said they had a negative PCR test result that they obtained from one of the approved centers in Tehran, were taken to the notorious al-Duwair quarantine center, while the rest of the Iranians who were on the same flight were allowed to enter the country as if they were citizens of Syria.

