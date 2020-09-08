Record High Coronavirus Death Toll in Liberated Areas

The spread of the Covid-19 is accelerating in northern areas, Sham network reports

The Epidemiological Surveillance Laboratory of the Early Warning, Alert and Response Network (EWARN) in the Assistance Coordination Unit recorded 14 new coronavirus infections in the liberated areas in northwestern Syria.

This is the highest daily toll since the first case was recorded on July 9, bringing the total number of positive cases to 112.

Eight infections were recorded in the city of al-Bab in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, four in the city of Idlib, one in a camp near Sarmada, and one in the village of Babin in Jericho in Idlib countryside.

Four recoveries were recorded in Aleppo, bringing the total number of recoveries to 70.

The 112 injuries were distributed among the cities, towns and villages of Azaz, al-Bab, Jarablus, al-Ra’i, al-Abzmu, Suran Azaz, Afrin, Darat Azza, Babin, Akhtarin, Hab al-Dam, Raghiya, Zardana, Bab al-Hawa, Sarmada, Atma, Dana, Taftanaz, Sarmin, al-Fu’ah and Idlib, in addition to Bab al-Salama camp and the Sarmada camps.

A source confirmed that the number of tests done today is 92, bringing the total number of tests to 6,262 — 112 of which are positive and 6,150 negative.

The first coronavirus case occurred on July 09, a doctor who had returned from Turkey.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.