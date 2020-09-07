Syrian Girl Dies While Trying to Cross Lebanon-Syria Border

The girl was crossing the Lebanese-Syrian border with her family through rugged mountainous areas amid a severe heat wave, Nedaa Syria says

A 17-year-old Syrian girl died on Saturday September 5 while trying to cross the Syrian-Lebanese border illegally, near the Masnaa Border Crossing.

The Lebanese Civil Defense stated on its official Facebook page that its members took the girl’s body to the Elias Hrawi Governmental Hospital in Zahle, after she died on a mountain at the Masnaa Border Crossing in the Bekaa.

Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar wrote that the girl died while illegally crossing the Lebanese-Syrian border with her family through mountainous paths close to the border crossing, noting that the primary results of the forensic doctor’s examination indicated that the death was by natural causes.

A severe heat wave has been ravaging the region over the past few days, amid medical warnings to avoid exposure to the sun and avoid hard labour.

Those travelling illegally from Syria to Lebanon must travel long distances in rugged mountainous areas.

