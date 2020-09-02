122 Civilians Died Last Month, Some of Them Due to Mines

The Syrian Network for Human Rights has issued a new report which documents the civilians killed by all active parties in Syria writes SY 24.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights documented the killing of 122 civilians in August, noting that 20 percent of the victims lost their lives due to mine explosions.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights documented the killing of 122 civilians, including 21 children and seven women, in August.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights added that among the victims were 12 civilians, including one woman, who were killed by the Syrian regime forces, three civilians killed by Russian forces, and one civilian at the hands of both the Islamic State and the armed opposition, the Syrian National Army.

According to the Syrian Network for Human Rights, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia killed eight civilians, including a child and a woman, in August.

The network also documented the killing of 97 civilians at the hands of other parties, including 20 children and five women. The network also documented the killing of one doctor who was tortured at the hands of the Syrian regime forces.

Also in August, 13 people were torture to death, eight of whom at the hands of the Syrian regime, one at the hands of the Syrian National Army, three at the hands of SDF, and one at the hands of other parties.

The network indicated that one massacre was documented in August, following a car bomb explosion. According to the report, the term massacre refers to an attack that led to the killing of at least five people at once.

The network pointed out that the regime forces and Russia have committed various crimes, ranging from extrajudicial killing to arrests, torture, and enforced disappearance. Moreover, their attacks and indiscriminate bombing have caused the destruction of facilities and buildings, noting that there are valid reasons to believe that the war crime of targeting civilians was committed in many cases.

In its report, the Syrian Network for Human Rights documented the killing of a large number of Syrians due to mines, noting that none of the active forces in the Syrian conflict revealed maps of the places where the mines were planted.

The network also stated that the Islamic State violated international humanitarian law by killing civilians, and the SDF launched attacks that are considered a violation of customary international humanitarian law, causing civilian casualties or accidental injury.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.